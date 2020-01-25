Pesky clouds today, warmer Sunday

Pesky clouds will stick around again today, however temperatures will not be as cold as yesterday. Highs will reach the 40s across central Kansas, with 50s in the west. Clouds will break towards Sunday morning, and with sunshine and light northwest winds temperatures will reach the 50s to near 60. Well above normal for late January.

The mild weather will continue on Monday ahead of our next system which should begin to impact Kansas Monday evening. A light wintry mix is possible across southwest Kansas spreading eastward during the overnight into the early morning on Tuesday. This system will be fairly weak, so we are not expecting a significant impact to roads and travel Tuesday morning. Temperatures remain in the 50s on Monday, cooling off Tuesday with highs in the 40s through Thursday. Dry weather will persist Wednesday through next weekend.

What about Super Bowl Sunday? Dry, sunny skies and highs in the 50s for most areas of Kansas.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy to cloudy, cool. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 47.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S/NW 5-10. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: NW 5-10. High: 55.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 2-5. Low: 30.

Mon: High: 51 Partly cloudy, light wintry mix after midnight.

Tue: High: 43 Low: 32 AM mix of rain/snow, then mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 48 Low: 28 Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 45 Low: 30 Mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 51 Low: 31 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 49 Low: 29 Mostly sunny, breezy.