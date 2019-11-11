Pheasant and quail season kicks off in Kansas

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism says about 40,000 out-of-state bird hunters will come to Kansas through New Year's Day.

Pheasant and quail season started over the weekend and participation is expected to ramp up as fall transitions into winter. For communities like Russell, the start of a hunting season brings a boost for local businesses.

For Meridy Barnes and her restaurant, Meridy's Restaurant and Lounge, the start of pheasant and quail season marks her busiest time of the year.

"It brings a lot of business to Russell for the restaurants, hotels, gas stations, grocery stores. It's just a great influx of people coming in and it's something we've seen for 20 years or so,"

Ahead of pheasant and quail season, hotels in communities like Russell are sometimes booked weeks or even months in advance.

The Lodge at Russell filled up during opening weekend for pheasant and quail season. There's also already a waiting list for next year. The motel features a bird-cleaning station, kennels for dogs, and even a deer-hanging station.

It's all part of the effort to keep hunters coming back to town.

"Hopefully they have good luck this season and keep coming back every year," Barnes says.