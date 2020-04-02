Philippines' duterte warns quarantine violators

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte warned on Wednesday that "unruly" coronavirus quarantine violators could be shot.

CNN Philippines reports Duterte urged people to cooperate with quarantine measures during a televised address on Wednesday where he emphasized he would not tolerate those who are unruly and threaten the lives of the people working in law enforcement.

As he said: "my orders to the police, the military and the barangays: if they become unruly and they fight you and your lives are endangered, shoot them dead!"

Hours before CNN Philippines reported there were protests in manila regarding government food aid.