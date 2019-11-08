Phillips County Sheriff warns cattle owners after hefifer killed, butchered

The Phillips County Sheriff's Office is warning cattle owners to be on the lookout for a cattle killer.

Earlier this week, someone killed a heifer and butchered it in a pasture west of Phillipsburg.

The sheriff's office is asking landowners in the area of West 900 and West Osage Road to check their trail camera for any suspicious activity.

Farmers are encouraged to check their herds which may still be in pastures and report any missing or dead cattle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Phillips County Sheriff's Office at (785) 543-6885.