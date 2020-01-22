Pizza delivery driver robbed, assaulted in east Wichita

A Wichita pizza delivery driver was robbed and assaulted in south Wichita on Tuesday.

Officers arrived in the 500 block of S. Hunter, near Kellogg and Woodlawn, and made contact with Papa John's delivery driver who said he was looking for an address when he was robbed.

The delivery driver said three people approached him, demanded property and eventually left with the pizza.

The driver was physically assaulted but only suffered minor injuries.

Police say they've seen a trend of robberies of delivery drivers. They are working to determine whether the robberies are connected.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to WPD robbery detectives at 316-268-4407 or See Something Say Something Hotline at 316-519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.