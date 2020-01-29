Plainville man gets 'Hard 50' sentence for wife's murder

A Plainville man convicted of first-degree, premeditated murder in the March 2018 death of his wife will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

A judge in Rooks County Wednesday sentenced 37-year-old Alfonso Eduardo Garcia to life in prison without the possibility of parole for at least 50 years. In December, a jury found Garcia guilty of the first-degree murder charge in Alexis D. Garcia's death.

Plainville police arrested Alfonso Garcia on March 21, 2018, two days after officers found Alexis Garcia's body at the couple's Plainville home.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Rooks County Sheriff's Office and the Plainville Police Department investigated Alexis Garcia's death, but investigators did not disclose how she died.