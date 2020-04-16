Plan to support small businesses surfaces as federal program hits limit

The Small Business Administration Thursday announced that it reached the $349 billion lending limit for the Payment Protection Program after approving nearly 1.7 million loans.

This leaves thousands of small business owners whose loans haven't yet been processed left waiting and hoping Congress will approve a Trump Administration request for another $250 billion for the program that provides forgivable SBA loans up to $10 million for small businesses to cover eight weeks of payroll, group healthcare benefits, lease payments and mortgage interest.

While the popular program is at a halt, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation announces a new "grant-making initiative offering short-term relief for small employers in the United States and its territories."

The Save Small Business Fund is possible by corporate and philanthropic partners, the U.S. Chamber says. What it does is provide $5,000 grants to as many employers as it can.

"We hope these supplemental funds will help you get through the next days and weeks," the U.S. Chamber says, addressing small business owners impacted by COVID-19.

The U.S. Chamber says a short application will go live on its page at 2 p.m. (Wichita time) Monday. The chamber says the application will only take about 10 minutes to complete and all a small business owner seeking assistance needs is their business's W-9 form.

"Grant's will be awarded on a weekly basis, but you only need to apply one time to be eligible for funding," the U.S. Chamber says.

You can find a list of frequently-asked questions and answers about the Save Small Business Fund on its website.

"Small businesses are the foundation of our communities and our economy. Employing nearly half the American workforce, companies like yours keep our neighborhoods running and make them feel like home," the U.S. Chamber says to those it hopes to help with the fund. "We know you’re facing multiple challenges right now, and every dollar counts."