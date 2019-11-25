Planning crucial for holiday travelers heading north, northwest in Kansas

For holiday travelers making their way to or through northwest Kansas, this week, preparation is key. Far northwest Kansas, including Colby and Goodland are in an area that could see up to eight inches of snow Tuesday. For this reason, Storm Team 12 issued a Weather Alert Day Tuesday for the northwest.

Strong wind gusts will lead to blowing snow and low visibility.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says you need to start planning your holiday trip now and start that planning by checking the forecast.

"Number one, they need to check far enough ahead and make plans right now before any of this weather even comes in, or maybe there'll be a break in between. Follow the forecast," KHP Trooper Todd Hileman says.

If you have to, leave home early, or return late to avoid potentially dangerous road conditions, the KHP advises.

If you're traveling north or northwest to Nebraska, Monday afternoon or evening would have been a good window to hit the road before the winter storm hits. While the heaviest snow is expected in far northwest Kansas, traveling could be challenging for anyone heading north through the Sunflower State.

If you're heading north and weren't able to leave Monday, you missed your best window to leave. There is no weather threat in north and northwest Kansas again until Thursday, but roads could still be dicey.

The good news: If you're traveling south or east, you shouldn't have too much trouble leaving on Tuesday or Wednesday.

While Wichita and south of the city will see mostly rain on Thanksgiving, another winter storm could make trips west or north a little treacherous.

Emergency crews, law enforcement and hotels are making preparations for what's shaping up to be a busy week.

"We're expecting to be very busy," says Elinda Mages, hotel manager of the Best Western Plus in Hays, in a line expecting two to four inches of snow Tuesday. "We're expecting to be, if not full, almost full."

This is what happens each time Interstate 70 closes," Mages says.

"It does happen, so we are prepared," she says. "When it does happen, we know what to do. We try to get people checked in as quickly as possible and get them into their rooms as quickly as possible."

If you need information on road conditions, do not call dispatch, the KHP says. The best way to stay on top of current conditions is to check them online at KanDrive.org.

