Plans for wedding venue near 37th and Woodlawn meets opposition

The future of an area near 37th Street North and Woodlawn brings dozens to a planning commission meeting.

A zoning board voted to rezone the area, which could pave the way for construction of an event venue. Specific plans call for a wedding venue.

Dozens of neighbors from the area showed up to voice their concerns. People in the area say they're concerned about potential problems with loud music and alcohol use. They also oppose the proposed construction taking away from the natural area.

The developer behind the proposed venue says ideas about what he has planned for the event venue have been misconstrued. He says misconceptions include people thinking the venue will be a nightclub.

Developer Jake Hartman says there is currently nothing else in Wichita like what's planned for the area near 37th and Woodlawn.

"Right now, if you want to go to a venue like we're planning, you've got to travel," he says. "...It's a beautiful facility, kind of a French country feel."

The zoning board's recommendation moves on to the Wichita City Council,, which will make the final decision on whether construction plans for the proposed wedding venue near 37th and Woodlawn move forward.