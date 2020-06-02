Plenty of heat; just a few storms

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a few storms will be possible the next couple of evenings, but they will remain few and far between. The heat however, will continue to be the main headline as temperatures will stay nearly 15 degrees above normal.

Low temperatures early Wednesday will be down in the 60s with high clouds moving through. Sunshine is expected for the afternoon with highs in the mid 90s for many. South winds will not be as gusty.

Look for a few storms across northern Kansas Wednesday evening and those will move southeast into the night. Severe weather isn't likely, but some gusty winds are possible.

A few storms may develop in the heat of the day Thursday, but widespread rains are not in the forecast. It will still be hot Thursday with highs in the 90s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: S/SW 5-15. High: 94.

Tomorrow night: Turning mostly cloudy; isolated late night storms. Wind: S/W 5-10. Low: 71.

Thu: High: 95 Becoming mostly sunny. An isolated evening storm.

Fri: High: 96 Low: 72 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 94 Low: 73 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 93 Low: 73 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 90 Low: 72 Becoming partly cloudy; breezy.

Tue: High: 88 Low: 70 Increasing clouds; scattered PM storms.