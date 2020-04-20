Plunge in oil prices could devastate oil industry in Kansas

U.S. oil prices Monday fell to a record low, selling for below $0 for the first time in history. With a majority of the country sheltering in place, the demand for oil is not there, and producers currently have nowhere to store their supply.

A majority of Kansans staying home plays a part in why gas prices are so low. While consumers enjoy saving money now, in the long run this could mean thousands of layoffs across the state, even bankruptcies.

The plunge in crude oil prices could devastate the oil industry in Kansas, some industry experts warn.

"Lots of wells have been shut down, (and) a massive number of layoffs, not only in the producing company, but the service industry that we hire to do work for us," says Kenneth White, president of White Exploration, Inc.

The impact, some predict, could have long-term consequences.

"I definitely think you could possible see some bankruptcies. I think you could also see a lot of consolidations, a lot of the larger companies coming in and buying out some of the smaller mom and pops," says Nicole Koelsh, oil and gas specialist with Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, Chtd.

The price drops will directly impact those working in the oil industry with some companies already issuing layoffs and furloughs.

But the impact is deeper than that as several Kansas counties depend on the oil industry for tax revenue.

There are counties in the state that rely on oil and gas taxes for 50 percent or more of their revenue in some places in Western Kansas," Koelsh says. "It's going to be a real hardship."

For consumers at the pump, gas prices in Kansas are not reflecting the price drop quite yet. Experts predict already lower-than-normal gas prices will fall even farther in the state in the next few weeks.

However, this price drop will continue at a cost for those working in the industry.

