Police: 2 dead, 15 hurt in shooting outside Kansas City bar

Police say an armed security guard shot and killed a man suspected of fatally shooting a woman and injuring 15 more people outside a bar in Kansas City, Missouri.

The attack took place shortly before midnight Sunday outside 9ine Ultra Lounge. A motive for the shooting has not been revealed. Kansas City Police Capt. David Jackson told reporters early Monday that responding officers found “a chaotic scene.”

Jackson says a man and a woman were killed and police believe the shooter is the deceased man. The venue was hosting a celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs' progression to the Super Bowl.

