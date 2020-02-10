Police: 2 officers shot, suspect killed at NE Arkansas Walmart

Update 11:30 a.m.

Memphis station WREG reports two officers were shot and one suspect killed after a shooting at the Forrest City, Ark. Walmart.

WREG reports police responded to the Walmart after the suspect began making threats, saying he was going to blow up the store. Police approached the suspect who then reportedly opened fire, striking both.

The station says both officers were taken to hospitals, one airlifted.

-----

Police say at least three people have been shot at a Walmart in eastern Arkansas. The shooting was reported Monday morning in Forrest City, about 85 miles east of Little Rock.

Forrest City Police dispatcher Chastity Boyd tells The Associated Press that three people have been shot inside the Walmart, but she didn't have information about the extent of their injuries. She says she doesn't know whether a suspect has been detained. Authorities are working to secure the scene.

