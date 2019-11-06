Police: 6-year-old Ohio boy brought loaded semi-automatic gun to school

Ohio police said a 6-year-old boy brought a firearm to school in his backpack.

Officers received a call from a private school in the Columbus area stating a 6-year-old boy brought a semi-automatic gun to class in his backpack.

According to Columbus Police, the 6-year-old told another student about the gun, who then told a teacher.

Staff took possession of the gun until police arrived, Det. Dave Bucy, of the department’s Gun Crime Unit, said.

“The reason for why the child brought the gun to school could be for any number of reasons,” Busy stated. “I think it was curiosity to one extent. I think it was, ‘Look what I have in my bag,’ to another extent."

Police said the firearm, which was reported stolen from within the household by a family member, was loaded.

Police said the 6-year-old was taken to headquarters, but charges are not expected to be filed by the juvenile prosecutor against the boy.

The prosecutor will determine if charges will be filed against the boy’s guardians, Bucy said.

