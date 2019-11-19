Police: Man dies by suicide inside south Wichita Dillons store

Wichita police say a man died by suicide Monday night inside a local grocery store.

Officer Charley Davidson, with the Wichita Police Department, identified the man as 44-year-old Troy Smith.

Davidson said officers responded to the suicide call at the Dillons store located in the 3200 block of S. Seneca around 7:25 p.m.

They found Smith with a laceration to the neck. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his self-inflicted injuries.

Officers learned that Smith was in the car with a 46-year-old woman and was making statements about wanting to end his life.

Davidson said Smith and the woman entered the store separately. While inside the store, Smith broke a bottle and stabbed himself in the neck.

Davidson several citizens attempted to provide Smith with treatment before EMS arrived.

Davidson did not go into Smith's history.

Remember, if you or someone you know is dealing with thoughts of self-harm, help is available 24-hours a day through the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.