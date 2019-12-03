Police: Man dies from injuries after shooting in SE Wichita

Police say a man shot at his home in southeast Wichita has died from his injuries.

Officers and EMS responded to the 8500 block of E. Parkmont for a shooting around 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday. They found a 31-year-old Robert Junior, of Wichita, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Junior was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a neighbor called 911 after finding Junior outside his residence in the driveway. He said he heard a couple of loud banging noises outside and thought someone was breaking into the cars in\ the driveway.

Investigators are working to determine what occurred. They do not believe Junior's death is a random incident.

Junior's death marks Wichita's 32nd homicide of 2019.

Police are asking anyone who has information about the deadly shooting to call WPD Detectives at 316-268-4407, See Something, Say Something at 316-519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.