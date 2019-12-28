Police: Man kidnapped woman, made her dance at strip club

An Oklahoma man is accused of abducting a woman and forcing her to dance at a Kansas strip club, then taking the money she earned at the club.

Gary Ballard of Tulsa is charged with aggravated human trafficking and aggravated kidnapping. The 23-year-old victim was reported missing from Coweta, Oklahoma. three weeks ago.

Authorities say Ballard repeatedly hurt her and drove her to Cherokee County, Kansas, in the state’s southeastern corner.

Detectives got a tip that the woman might be in Cherokee County. A news release says they found her Thursday night at a strip club.

12/27/2019 2:36:12 PM (GMT -6:00)