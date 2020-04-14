Police: Man kills girlfriend, then himself in SE Wichita

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a criminal homicide that fatally injured 33-year-old Cherie Short of Wichita.

At approximately 5:10 a.m. today, officers responded to an unknown call for police at a home in the 5800 block of East Skinner, after a family member received a call from 44-year-old Robbie Urbano asking her to pick up children due to an emergency. The family member then called the police.

Upon arrival, officers contacted the family member who had small children that were outside when she arrived. Officers saw signs of a disturbance at the home, forced entry to do a welfare check, and located Short with a gunshot wound and her boyfriend, Urbano, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Both Short and Urbano were pronounced deceased on the scene. No children were injured, and investigators have accounted for all children who reside at the home.

The investigation revealed a disturbance ensued in the home between Urbano and Short, and he obtained a handgun and fired a shot, killing Short and then fired a shot killing himself. Additionally, it was learned Urbano was also recently facing alleged federal charges.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case numbers associated with the incident are 20C022280 and 20C022282