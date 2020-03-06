Police: Man shot in the hip in south Wichita

Police are on the scene of a shooting in south Wichita after a man was shot in the hip.

Officers say they received a call from a 26-year-old man who said he was driving southbound on south Seneca when another call pulled up and shot at his car. The car then sped off.

The man said a bullet his car door and one hit his left hip.

Officers are looking for the suspect vehicle. They also trying to find out what lead up to the shooting and who is involved.

Police say they don't know at this time if the shooting is gang-related and don't believe this was a road rage incident.

Officers are interviewing and seeking witnesses.

The man is cooperating with police and expected to survive.