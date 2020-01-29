Police arrest man accused of ramming vehicle into home

Authorities have arrested a man who is suspected of ramming into a Wichita home with three children and three adults inside during a domestic disturbance.

Thirty-six-year-old Samuel Higgins, of Wichita, is jailed on suspicion of multiple charges, including aggravated assault, battery of a law enforcement officer, criminal damage to property and driving while under the influence.

Police said in a news release that he also tried to run over a couple relatives, rammed into another vehicle and attempted to injure a police officer before he was arrested Tuesday night.

