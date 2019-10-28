Police arrest 2 in robberies at east Wichita bank

Wichita police make two arrests in connection with a pair of robberies committed one month apart at the Fidelity Bank at 2111 N. Bradley Fair, a little south of 21st North and Rock Road in northeast Wichita.

Police arrested 28-year-old Stephanie Steele and 32-year-old Joshua Coster, each on one count of aggravated robbery. Both suspects are from Wichita.

The first bank robbery happened about 2:40 p.m. on Sept. 16. When WPD officers arrived at the Fidelity Bank, they contacted employees who reported Steele entering the bank and handing a note to a teller demanding money and indicating that she had a gun. An employee handed money over to Steele, who then fled the business on foot. There were no injuries in this case.

Coster is the suspect in the second robbery, reported about 3:15 p.m. Oct. 16. It was a similar situation as the first robbery as employees say, Coster handed over a note demanding money and indicated he had a gun. He too escaped the business with money and fled on foot. No one was injured.

Through the investigation and a Crime Stoppers tip, investigators were able to determine Steele and Coster’s involvement and learned they were working in concert together, police say.