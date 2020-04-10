Wichita man arrested for impersonating police officer

Wichita police arrest a man accused of posing as a WPD officer and driving a vehicle equipped with multi-color lights, similar to those of an emergency vehicle.

Police arrested 27-year-old Daniel Corrieri for impersonation of a law-enforcement officer, possession of a firearm while under the influence, and DUI.

At about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, police say a citizen contacted officers in the 900 block of East Harry, reporting a man approached them, wearing a vest and identifying himself as a WPD officer.

When officers contacted Corrieri at Harrison Park in the 1400 block of South Todd in southeast Wichita, police say he was wearing a bullet-proof vest and a law-enforcement-style duty belt. They say he was armed with a handgun.

Police say officers later recovered second handgun inside of Corrieri's vehicle.

"Officers conducted a DUI investigation and found Corrieri to be impaired while possessing a firearm," police say.

Anyone approached or pulled over by Corrieri should make a report with the WPD Case Desk at 316-268-4221. Police also remind the public that you can always verify the validity of an officer by calling 911.