Police arrest suspect after attempted robbery at NW Wichita Speedy Cash

Police arrested a man after an attempted robbery at a Speedy Cash in northeast Wichita.

Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to a business alarm at Speedy Cash in the 6300 block of East 21st Street North.

When officers arrived, two employees reported being approached by two men as they were leaving. The suspects pushed them back inside of the business, and one of the suspects was armed with a knife.

The business alarm sounded, and both men ran away from the building.

Police say there was no loss from the business, and the employees sustained minor injuries.

Through the investigation, Chase Scott was identified as one of the suspects involved. He was arrested in the 3500 block of N. Inwood Wednesday.

According to jail records, Scott was booked on charges of attempted aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated kidnapping and on an unrelated traffic violation.