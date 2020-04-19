Police arrest woman after body found in home near downtown Wichita

Police have arrested a woman after a shoplifting call led to the discovery of a man's body inside a home near downtown Wichita.

Just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the QuikTrip at Kellogg and Broadway.

An employee told police that a woman had shoplifted some items from the store. When officers got to the area, the woman had walked up Orme street.

At the intersection of Orme and Market, an officer heard a single gunshot. He didn't know where it came from, but the woman had a firearm in her hand.

"He gave a verbal command for the woman to stop, she continued on walking to a residence in the 800 block of south Market," said Captain Wendell Nicholson. "Officers approached the residence, made contact and went inside,"

Police say they discovered a man in his 60s dead with an unknown injury to his upper body. Officers backed out and activated the SWAT team.

At 4 p.m., police say the woman came outside and she was taken into custody without further incident.

"Still under investigation, we don't know if it's her home or if she was living there or what her status is at the residence," said Nicholson.

Police say the man's death is being investigated as a homicide.