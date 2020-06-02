Police in riot gear clash with demonstrators overnight in north Wichita

Police in riot gear clashed with demonstrators north Wichita early Tuesday morning.

Daylight video shows the result of the incident which left at least one broken window at the Metro PCS located at 21st and Waco.

The Wichita Police Department said it is working to provide more information on the situation.

"Do i know the perfect solution or all the answers NO!!!!! But what I do know is that what happen last night with drunk people slurring words all in the police face, people shooting guns, busting out windows and anything else like that ain’t going to get nothing accomplished!!!!!" said Wichita activist, A.j. Bohannon in a Facebook post.

Sedgwick County dispatchers said no one was hurt.