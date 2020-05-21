Police investigate after disturbance, man shot 'in rear end' at NE Wichita home

Investigators with the Wichita Police Department are working to unravel exactly what happened in a series of events that involved the report of one dog attacking another, a disturbance and a shooting Wednesday afternoon in northeast Wichita.

At about 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, police say officers responded to a disturbance with shots fired and a dog being shot at a home in the 2800 block of East Mossman, southwest of 29th and Hillside. They soon learned the animal wasn't the only one wounded.

"Upon arrival, officers heard shots being fired and observed a male running and getting into a silver Jeep and leaving. Officers stopped the vehicle in the area of 800 North Green and located a 31-year-old male who had a gunshot wound to his rear end," police say. "He was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury."

The investigation revealed a 59-year-old man who lives with the wounded 31-year-old man at a home in the 800 block of North Green saw his roommate's dog escape the yard. The 59-year-old man followed the dog to a home in the 2800 block of East Mossman where the animal attacked another dog, police say.

At the home on Mossman, a 42-year-old woman who lived there fired a handgun at the dog who lives on North Green, striking the animal, causing minor injuries.

The 59-year-old man returned to his home on North Green with the dog and relayed to the dog's owner what had occurred, police say.

The 31-year-old dog owner than drove to the house on Mossman where the attack reportedly happened. This led to a disturbance and shots fired. Police say the 42-year-old woman who lives at the Mossman home fired the shot that hit the 31-year-old man.

"The male that was shot then left with his friends and roommates who had followed him to (the Mossman address)," police say.

They left in the silver jeep.

As investigators work to determine all the circumstances of what happened, anyone with additional information on the case should call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.