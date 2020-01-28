Police investigate battery, car jacking cases at Towne East Square

Wichita police are investigating a battery and an carjacking at Towne East late Monday.

According to police, officers were called to a report of a carjacking in a parking lot at Towne East Square on E. Kellogg at around 8:15 p.m. There, they found a 57-year-old JC Penney employee who reported leaving for work when she was approached by two teenagers.

The two demanded the keys to her vehicle, then battered her. She was not seriously hurt, but the two did take her keys. They then took off in her 2003 Silver Buick Park Avenue with Kansas Tag 410-JGS.

She described the carjackers as teen boys, ages 14 and 17.

About an hour before this incident, police responded to another report of an assault. A 74-year-old woman says she was leaving Von Maur at Towne East Square when she was approached by two males. One of them asked to use her cell phone. When she refused, she was battered. She was not seriously hurt.

The two then took off on foot.

Police believe the two cases may be connected.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to contact police at (316) 268-4407, or Crime Stoppers of Sedgwick County.