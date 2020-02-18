Police investigate man's death after he arrives at Wichita hospital with gunshot wound

The Wichita Police Department is investigating the death of a 21-year-old man.

Police say around 6:50 p.m. on Sunday, officers were working an unrelated call at Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph Hospital when Israel Norwood arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Norwood was in the passenger seat of a gray 2007 Chevy Impala. His 17-year-old and 18-year-old brothers were also in the vehicle.

Norwood died at the hospital. Police say both his brothers and other family members have been uncooperative in the investigation.

"WPD remains committed to determining the circumstances of what occurred," reads a release from the police department.

Anyone with information related to Norwood's death is asked to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or See Something Say Something at 316-519-2282.