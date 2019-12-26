Police investigating shooting at north Wichita park

Wichita police are investigating after two people were shot at Evergreen Park.

Just after midnight, Sedgwick County dispatchers received a report of shots fired at the park near 25th and Arkansas.

Dispatchers say officers did not find any victims at the scene. They reportedly walked into a nearby hospital.

No word yet on the victims' conditions.

