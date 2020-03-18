Police investigating shooting in south Wichita

Wichita police are investigating after a man was shot Tuesday night.

Officers responded just before 9 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting call at a nearby hospital.

A 19-year-old man told officers that he was driving in the area of Ross Parkway and Jewett along with another 19-year-old man and 44-year-old man, when a suspect fired multiple shots at their car.

Police say the 44-year-old man was shot once in the body. He was treated at the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury and released. The 19-year-old passenger also had a minor injury, and the driver was not hurt.

The investigation is ongoing, and this is not believed to be a random incident.

If anyone has any information on this case, they can call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-267-2111.