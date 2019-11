Wichita police say they've written 10 tickets to individuals who have violated the city's new scooter rules.

Six were for riding after sunset and three were for failure to drive on the right side of the road. One person was cited for having more than one person on a scooter.

Some basic scooter rules include only being allowed on streets, you can't ride the scooters past 9 p.m. and they are only allowed on streets with speed limits under 40 mph.