Man arrested for first-degree murder after 18-year-old woman shot, killed in SE Wichita

The Wichita Police Department arrested 32-year-old Joshua Johnson of Wichita on a charge of first-degree murder, stemming from the shooting that fatally injured 18-year-old Aubrey Resendez of Wichita.

Officers responded to the shooting call at the Kwik Shop in the 600 block of South West Street around 12:40 a.m. on Monday.

They arrived to find a 2014 white Dodge Avenger with the rear window shot out. Inside the vehicle was an 18-year-old male driver, a 27-year-old male passenger, and Resendez, who had been shot.

Resendez was taken to an area hospital where she died. The 18-year-old was Resendez’s boyfriend, and the 27-year-old was Resendez’s brother. They were not injured.

Through their investigation, police learned there was a disturbance in the 4200 block of West Pawnee between the occupants of the Avenger and Johnson, who was in a 2006 Silver Dodge Ram truck. During the disturbance, Johnson fired multiple shots at the Avenger, striking the vehicle and striking Resendez. The truck was recently reported stolen out of Reno County and is still outstanding.

Police say this was not a random incident.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information on the case, they can call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.