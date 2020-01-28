Police offer safety tips for dating apps following rape arrest

Wichita Police have a warning for people who use dating apps, after a man was arrested on rape and other charges this week.

According to police, officers were called to a welfare check at a home in the 500 block of S. Robin. When police got there, they found a 20-year-old woman who had run to the home to seek help after being sexually assaulted.

Police say the woman met 23-year-old Joe Tamez of Wichita on the dating application, Tinder and agreed to meet him at his home.

She says she was sexually assaulted and strangled, causing minor injuries.

Officers arrested Tamez at his home in the 500 block of S. Tyler without incident. He was booked on charges of rape, aggravated battery, criminal threat, and furnishing alcohol to a child.

Police warn people to be cautious when using dating applications. They suggest arranging for your own transportation, meeting in a public place for a first date, and to share your location with a family member or friend and have them check in on your periodically.

