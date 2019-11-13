Police respond to possible hostage situation at Manhattan elementary school

Authorities in Riley County are on the scene of a possible hostage situation at an elementary school.

Police are asking people to avoid the area along Lee Street near Lee Elementary School in Manhattan.

Police have a perimeter set up around the area after receiving a report of a possible hostage situation.

Riley County Police posted a message on their official Facebook page stating they received a call at around 1:00 a.m. from a man claiming he was inside the school with a hostage.

Eyewitness News is working with our news parters at WIBW to bring you more information.

