Police respond to standoff at Hutchinson home

Update 4:50 p.m.

The Hutchinson Police Department, the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Reno County Sheriff's Office remain on scene where police say a man is barricaded inside a home .

This scene is near Monterrey and Monroe, on Hutchinson's north side.

"As far as we no, non one has been hurt and the subject is the sole occupant of the house," police say.

Police say Monroe Street is closed and advise anyone heading north out of town should use Plum Street or Hendricks.

Police did ask a few people to leave their homes, but they do not believe anyone else in the area is in danger

"We hope to resolve the situation as safely and quickly as we can," police say.

-----

A heavy police presence in Hutchinson concerns a possible standoff at a home in the community in the area of Monterrey and Monroe.

Hutchinson police say officers Monday afternoon responded to the call about a man with a shotgun who shut himself inside a home. As of 4 p.m. Monday, police say there is no threat to the public, but as a precaution, they have closed off roads in the area.

Eyewitness News sent a crew to gather further information on what led up to the heavy police presence and to relay updates once the situation ends.