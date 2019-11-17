Man's body found in truck outside SE Wichita sports bar

Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a pickup truck outside a southeast Wichita sports bar.

Officers responded just before 7 p.m. to reports of gun shots at South Rock Billiards in the 1900 block of south Rock Road.

When officers arrived, they found a dead body inside of a black pickup truck. They did not say if the body had gunshot wounds or what caused the man's death.

Investigators are working to determine if the body found and the gun shots heard are connected.

Police say no one inside the bar reported hearing or seeing anything.

More information is expected to be released Monday during the 10 a.m. police briefing.

