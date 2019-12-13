Newton Public Schools lift lock in after possible armed suspect captured

Police have lifted the lock in for Newton Public Schools after a possible armed suspect was captured Friday.

Harvey County dispatchers say the search for the suspect started around 12:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of south Kansas.

Dispatchers did not say what led up to the foot chase.

Newton High School, Santa Fe Middle School, North Ridge Elementary and Cooper Early Education Center were placed on a brief lock in while police searched for the suspect.

Officials say more information is expected to be released soon. Stay tuned for updates on the KWCH 12 app.