Officials searching for missing person at Lake Afton

A person is missing at Lake Afton after they went swimming early Saturday morning.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's office said a 29-year-old white male went swimming last night around 2 a.m. and hasn't been seen since.

The fire department has been called in to assist and investigators are treating this as a missing person case.

