Police searching for persons of interest in Great Bend shooting

Great Bend police are searching for two men in connection with a shooting that left one man critically hurt.

Around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting call in the 5600 block of 10th St.

When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The man was taken to The University of Kansas Health Systems Great Bend Campus, and later flown to a Wichita hospital with critical injuries.

Through the investigation, police identified 20-year-old Ismael Montelongo and 19-year-old Noah Holden as persons of interest in the case.

Police say Montelongo and Holden were last seen driving westbound from 10th & Patton in a tan 2003 GMC Yukon bearing KS handicapped tag 72583.

Montelongo and Holden are considered to be armed and dangerous, so please contact local law enforcement if you have any information about their locations.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.