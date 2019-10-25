Sedgwick Co. Sheriff's Office issues 17 citations during School Bus Safety Week

Friday, October 25, 2019

Many of you have shared the video we captured earlier this week showing four people blow through the extended stop sign on a school bus.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office says deputies rode on a total of 8 bus routes during National School Bus Safety Week: 2 of Haysville's morning routes on Monday, 2 on Tuesday afternoon at Maize, 2 on Wednesday morning in Derby, and 2 more Thursday afternoon in Goddard.

The various school districts determined had issues with violators passing stopped school buses.

While patrolling the routes, deputies issued a total of 17 citations with other violators they couldn't stop.

"These were actual school bus routes picking up and dropping off students for school. We want to reiterate the importance of following the law for the safety of these students," said the sheriff's office on Twitter.

-----

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

It's National School Bus Safety Week!

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office has teamed up with several local police departments to make sure drivers are safe around school buses.

Our cameras were rolling Wednesday morning when four vehicles blew through the extended arm of a stopped Derby school bus.

The video is a good reminder that officers are out actively looking for drivers illegally passing school buses.

The traffic infraction could cost you a $425 fine. Even worse, it could end in hurting someone or taking their life.

Earlier this year, a Kansas Department of Education survey found more than a thousand drivers illegally passed school buses in Kansas in a one day test in April.

The survey only included three-fourths of the state's school districts so that number is likely higher.

Detective Romero, the deputy we road along with, says it's about education not just handing out tickets. The infraction you see in this video is one of the biggest violations law enforcement sees.

"When they're opposite directions. That's the biggest, for lack of a better term, excuse that I hear is 'but I was on the other side.' So unless there's an actual physical barrier or a raised median, they have to stop."

Under Kansas law, when a school bus is stopped, the stop sign is extended and red lights are flashing, traffic in both directions must stop unless there's a grassy or concrete median separating you from the bus.

The law requires an officer to witness the infraction which makes using videos from cameras on buses difficult. Still, bus drivers take note when drivers break this law.

Officers and deputies will ride school buses with the highest recorded violations, and then ticket anyone who doesn't stop. They're asking drivers to please be more alert at school crossings and student drop-off locations.