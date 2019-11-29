Police still ask for public's help, 2 years after murder of pizza delivery driver

The Wichita Police Department continues its efforts to find who's responsible for the 2017 murder of Hassan Rahman. Someone killed him two years ago while Hassan worked as a delivery driver for Pizza Hut.

His body was found in the trunk of his car, three miles away from his last delivery in an east Wichita neighborhood near 13th and Oliver. A passerby found him.

As police continue asking for the public's help in this case, Eyewitness News Friday spoke with Hassan's wife, April Rahman, who says the holidays are a painful reminder that the man her children called their father is no longer here.

As April hangs on to memories captured in photos and talks about Hassan with her children, she says she still can't believe there hasn't been a break in the case leading to an arrest.

"I know somebody has to know something. Somebody saw something, heard something," April says.

With Hassan's death impacting his entire family, April says their two oldest children are thinking about making a career out of helping families who have experienced loss.

"I think they want answers too and they can't get them through this. They want to help somebody else," she says.

April says there isn't a day that goes by that she doesn't think about Hassan and she tells her children she hasn't given up hope for answers.

"I want them to know that yes, bad things happen, but there's consequences. And that justice, justice is there," she says.

Anyone with information that could help police catch a break in solving Hassan Rahman's murder should call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.