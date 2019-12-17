Police warn college students to beware of serial rapist

Authorities in Kansas are urging students in university communities to stay vigilant over the winter holidays but they have no new updates about a serial rapist known to attack over breaks in college classes.

The rapist has been tied to incidents spanning from 2000 to 2015.

All of the victims were students of either Kansas State University or the University of Kansas.

Riley County police spokeswoman Hali Rowland says the case is still active, but there are no new developments to release.

Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers set up a website to help educate the public about the infamous "Kansas College Rapist."

Anyone with tips in the case is asked to call 785-539-7777 or toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). SMS Text tips are also accepted by sending a text to “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the body of your message with “TIP353.” Webtips are also accepted by visiting Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers online or www.RileyCountyPolice.org.

