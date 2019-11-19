Poll: 70 percent say Trump Ukraine action 'wrong'

Americans are weighing in on the Ukraine controversy.

According to an ABC News - Ipsos poll released Monday, seven in 10 Americans think President Donald Trump's actions were "wrong."

Fifty-one-percent said he was wrong and deserves impeachment and removal from office.

Thirteen percent said he was wrong but his actions weren't impeachable.

Six-percent thought he was wrong and he should be impeached but not removed from office.

Twenty-five-percent thought he didn't do anything wrong.

House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry based on the Ukraine controversy, citing a July call between Ukraine's president and President Trump.

They accuse Trump of asking Ukraine to investigate his 2020 rival and former Vice President Joe Biden in exchange for U.S. military aid.

There is no evidence of wrongdoing against Biden.