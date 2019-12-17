Pope removes shroud of secrecy from clergy sex abuse cases

Pope Francis has abolished the use of the Vatican's highest level of secrecy in clergy sexual abuse cases.

Victims and their advocates say the move to get rid of the pontifical secrecy rule was long overdue. But they cautioned that proof of its effectiveness would come when the Catholic hierarchy is forced to respond to inquiries, grand jury subpoenas and prosecutors who want all internal documentation about abusers.

Francis had faced criticism that the high level of confidentiality on abuse cases has been used to protect pedophiles, silence victims and keep law enforcement from investigating.

