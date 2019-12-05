Porch pirate gets punked with package of poopy diapers

(CNN) Watch a pesky porch pirate get punked with a parcel packed with poopy pampers.
A thief was stealing their deliveries, so their victims planned a stinky surprise and waited.
Like many others this holiday season, one Missouri family was expecting deliveries, but when a package went missing, they checked their security camera
.
It showed a woman stealing their Amazon delivery.
On Black Friday, another theft was caught on camera and the family had had enough.
They planted a stinky surprise in an Amazon package and recorded the thief taking the bait.
She was spotted by neighbors and, according to police, has since been arrested.
Ah, revenge is sweet -- or in this case, smelly.