Porch pirate gets punked with package of poopy diapers

Watch a pesky porch pirate get punked with a parcel packed with poopy pampers.

A thief was stealing their deliveries, so their victims planned a stinky surprise and waited.

Like many others this holiday season, one Missouri family was expecting deliveries, but when a package went missing, they checked their security camera

.

It showed a woman stealing their Amazon delivery.

On Black Friday, another theft was caught on camera and the family had had enough.

They planted a stinky surprise in an Amazon package and recorded the thief taking the bait.

She was spotted by neighbors and, according to police, has since been arrested.

Ah, revenge is sweet -- or in this case, smelly.

