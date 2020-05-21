Positive COVID-19 case identified in Reno County Correctional Facility

An arrestee booked into the Reno County Correctional Facility last weekend for felony drug distribution charges has tested positive for COVID-19.

The arrestee resided in a household where two family members tested positive for the virus.

According to a release by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office, the inmate was moved into quarantine, as well as the other inmates they were housed with.

Seven inmates who have had contact with the positive inmate have been identified and will be tested, as well as nine employees. Those employees are in self quarantine.

