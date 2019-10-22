Possible water regulations cause concern for some in Stafford County

Some in Stafford County express concern about possible water regulations by the Kansas Department of Agriculture.

This would involve getting additional water to the Quivira National Wildlife Refuge which, officials say, isn't getting enough water down its creeks. The department of agriculture says regulating water for people around the county would help Quivira get the water it needs, but proposed restrictions would reduce water usage to irrigatators, businesses and communities elsewhere in the county.

"In our case, it's not the issue that the groundwater is not available, it's an issue of how it's going to be allocated," says Stafford County Economic Development Executive Director Carolynn Dunn.

Stafford County farmer Justin Vosburgh says the issue could have a far-reaching impact.

"The water dispute is important to us because we are threatened with losing 21 to 47 percent of our water, which means we change our cropping practices. We devalue our land, which hurts everybody," he says.