Possibly the warmest Christmas on record in Wichita

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we may be looking at the warmest Christmas Day ever in the Wichita area. The highest temperature ever recorded on December 25th is 67 degrees established in 2016. The forecast high today in Wichita is 68 degrees with a few spots across southern Kansas expected to warm into the low 70s, or almost 30 degrees above normal.

Beware the wind today. A strong and gusty south breeze will blow between 15 and 25 mph with occasional gusts over 30 mph.

Cooler conditions arrive on Thursday, however afternoon highs in the 40s and 50s keep us 10 to 15 degrees above average for late December.

The next weather maker will impact the area on Friday and Saturday. Rain, possibly heavy at times, with occasional thunder on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning will give way to rain and snow showers Saturday night as much colder weather blows into the state.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy with record warm temperatures. Wind: S 15-25g. High: 68.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: S/W 10-20. Low: 37.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cooler. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 57.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 36.

Fri: High: 51. Low: 47. Cloudy with afternoon rain/thunder.

Sat: High: 52. Low: 29. Windy with rain/thunder followed by snow showers; falling temps.

Sun: High: 42. Low: 25. Partly cloudy, windy and colder.

Mon: High 45. Low: 29. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Tue: High: 50. Low: 30. Mostly sunny; mild.

