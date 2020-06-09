Wind and some rain continuing overnight

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that wind gusts above 50 mph still look likely during the overnight hours, especially across central and south central Kansas. High wind warnings remain in place for much of the state.

Low temperatures early Wednesday will be down in the 40s and 50s, but most of the showers will be over by sunrise. Highs will be near 80 with sunshine Wednesday afternoon and gusty northwest winds will start going down by mid-afternoon.

Look for less wind and warmer temperatures on Thursday. Highs will be back in the upper 80s to near 90.

The heat will be coming back over the upcoming weekend with highs mostly in the 90s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Increasing clouds and wind. A few showers possible. Wind: NW 25-35; gusty. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny; windy in the morning. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. High: 81.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: NW/S 5-10. Low: 59.

Thu: High: 90 Mostly sunny; a bit breezy.

Fri: High: 92 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 91 Low: 68 Sunny.

Sun: High: 95 Low: 71 Sunny to mostly sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 96 Low: 73 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Tue: High: 93 Low: 72 Mostly sunny; breezy.