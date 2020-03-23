Prairie Quilt Guild sews masks for those on the front-lines of COVID-19

Coronavirus concerns have caused a shortage of protective gear like face masks across the country, but local groups are stepping up to help out.

(Source: Kendra McBroom/Prairie Quilt Guild)

Kendra McBroom is the president of the Prairie Quilt Guild. She said quilters are used to making quilts. Now, they're using their skills to make face masks.

McBroom said she made 45 masks over the weekend by herself. Now, she has an assembly line going.

"Our little masks are simple. I have flannel on the inside, where it's soft by their face. When they put it on they can loop it around their ears, open it up around the nose and under the chin and provides protection," said McBroom.

Wichita State University requested community help to provide masks for those working on the frontlines. McBroom says the cloth masks won't completely protect from the virus, but they will help.

"We are aware that these masks are not going to completely protect people from the virus that is epidemic right now, but this will definitely help control the germs, people touching their face, scratching their eyes, putting their hands in their mouths. It will help that," she said.

Plus, McBroom said she and the other quilters are just glad they can put their skills to good use during this coronavirus pandemic.

"I thought I would be fortunate to give a charity quilt every now and then to help one person, but now I can see where this task is enabling us to help many more people on a larger scale."